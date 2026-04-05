BITS Pilani Hyderabad researchers develop multiepitope vaccine against Streptococcus pneumoniae
Technology
Researchers at BITS Pilani, Hyderabad have created a promising new vaccine to tackle Streptococcus pneumoniae, the bacterium behind pneumonia, meningitis, and sepsis.
Current vaccines often fall short because there are so many strains, but this new multiepitope vaccine uses smart computational methods to offer broader protection.
Mouse trials show strong immune response
Tested on mice, the vaccine triggered a strong and balanced immune response and was found to be nontoxic, a good sign for future use.
The team, led by Kirtimaan Syal with M.V.N. Janardhan Reddy and Arunima Binu, will now move on to testing in bigger animals.
If all goes well, this could be a big step toward a more universal pneumonia vaccine.