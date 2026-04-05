BITS Pilani Hyderabad researchers develop multiepitope vaccine against Streptococcus pneumoniae

Mouse trials show strong immune response

Tested on mice, the vaccine triggered a strong and balanced immune response and was found to be nontoxic, a good sign for future use.

The team, led by Kirtimaan Syal with M.V.N. Janardhan Reddy and Arunima Binu, will now move on to testing in bigger animals.

If all goes well, this could be a big step toward a more universal pneumonia vaccine.