Black Friday deal cuts Reolink 2K wired doorbell to $90
Reolink is offering its 2K Wired Video Doorbell for just $90 (down from $150) as part of a major Black Friday deal.
If you've been thinking about upgrading your home security, this is a solid chance to get a high-res video doorbell without breaking the bank.
Wi-Fi 2K video with 2-way audio
No battery hassles here. It's wired and connects over Wi-Fi, giving you crisp 2K video day or night.
You'll get a wide view of your doorstep, two-way audio to chat with visitors, and smart alerts for real-time updates.
It's waterproof and comes with the customizable Chime V2 so you can pick your favorite tone.