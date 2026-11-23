Lenovo just dropped the price of its Legion Tab Gen 5 from $899 to $599 for Black Friday 2026, a solid 33% off.

The deal also throws in a folio case and gives you a powerful setup with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

With its sharp 8.8-inch, 165-hertz display and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip running Android 16, this tablet is clearly built for gamers.