Black Friday Lenovo discounts Legion Tab Gen 5 to $599
Lenovo just dropped the price of its Legion Tab Gen 5 from $899 to $599 for Black Friday 2026, a solid 33% off.
The deal also throws in a folio case and gives you a powerful setup with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
With its sharp 8.8-inch, 165-hertz display and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip running Android 16, this tablet is clearly built for gamers.
Will Sattelberg highlights DroidDeck Steam support
The Legion Tab Gen 5 isn't just about specs. It's getting real praise for gaming too.
Reviewer Will Sattelberg called out how smoothly it runs Android games and even highlighted its DroidDeck compatibility, which lets you play full Steam games right on the tablet.
Plus, with a massive 9,000mAh battery, it's ready for long sessions without worry.