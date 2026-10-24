Blackview announces XPLORE 6, 1st rugged phone with periscope lens

Starting at $1,399 (512GB) and going up to $1,599 (1TB), the XPLORE 6 ships this December.

It runs on a speedy MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip, has up to 1TB of storage, and rocks a huge 12,000mAh battery.

With military-grade durability and top-tier water and dust resistance (MIL-STD-810H, IP68, and IP69K), it's made for outdoor lovers, field workers, or anyone who wants a phone that can handle pretty much anything life throws at it.