Blaupunkt launches 100W Rock and Roll Rhythm speaker in India
Technology
Blaupunkt just dropped its new Rock & Roll Rhythm portable speaker in India, built for parties and chill hangouts.
It delivers a solid 100-watt sound with three drivers for deep bass and crisp vocals, plus karaoke support and a microphone, so impromptu singing is totally on the table.
You can find it on Amazon India or Blaupunkt's website.
Speaker lasts up to 10 hours
This speaker runs up to 10 hours on a single charge thanks to its 3,600mAh battery.
You get six equalizer presets (like Rock and Pop), eight lighting effects to match your mood, and plenty of ways to connect, Bluetooth, AUX, USB, TF card slot, FM radio, or microphone input.
There's also a True Wireless Stereo feature if you want to link two speakers for bigger sound.