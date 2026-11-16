This is when 'Blaze Star' might explode

The last nova explosion from T. CrB was observed in 1946, putting us within the expected timeframe for another.

However, predicting when this event will be visible from Earth is difficult due to unpredictable nature of the white dwarf's accretion process.

"The exact date of the upcoming T CrB eruption depends primarily on how fast the gas coming from its companion star is accumulating on surface of the white dwarf," Bradley Schaefer, an astronomer at Louisiana State University, told Space.com.