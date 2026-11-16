This is when 'Blaze Star' might explode
What's the story
The T. Coronae Borealis star system, also known as the "Blaze Star," is a binary system made up of a dense white dwarf and an inflated red giant. Over an 80-year cycle, the white dwarf's gravity pulls material from its companion until it reaches a critical mass, triggering a nova explosion. This causes the star to brighten by 1,000 times before returning to its normal state. So, when will it explode? Let's find out.
Prediction challenges
Eruption expected soon but exact timing unknown
The last nova explosion from T. CrB was observed in 1946, putting us within the expected timeframe for another.
However, predicting when this event will be visible from Earth is difficult due to unpredictable nature of the white dwarf's accretion process.
"The exact date of the upcoming T CrB eruption depends primarily on how fast the gas coming from its companion star is accumulating on surface of the white dwarf," Bradley Schaefer, an astronomer at Louisiana State University, told Space.com.
Forecasting efforts
Recent light fluctuations compared to historical data
Astronomers have attempted to predict the brightening of T. CrB by comparing recent light fluctuations in the star system with similar events leading up to the 1946 explosion.
"There have already been some dimming and brightening episodes that caused excitement but did not yet turn into the main event," Elizabeth Hays, lab chief at NASA's Astroparticle Physics Laboratory, told Space.com.
Observation difficulties
Brightness of red giant complicates predictions
The brightness of the red giant in the T. CrB system makes it difficult to observe the fainter white dwarf.
This has led to difficulties in accurately estimating the temperature and pressure of material near the surface of this smaller star.
Hays compared predicting nova explosions to forecasting weather, saying, "Conditions may be right but the timing of the storm can be uncertain."
Eruption impact
Amateur astronomers on high alert
When the nova light from T. CrB finally reaches Earth, there won't be any visual warning of its eruption.
However, Hays said there could be an early flash of light in the X-ray spectrum.
"The world's amateur astronomers have been doing an awesome job of keeping T CrB under hair-trigger monitoring roughly every minute or two," Schaefer said.