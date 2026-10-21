Blink launches 1st-ever Mini 4K Plus with Wi-Fi 6 support

There are a bunch of other new models too: the Frontier XR Plus covers huge spaces (up to 7,000 feet!) for $199.99,

while the Spotlight Cam 2K Plus ($109.99) and Mini Pan-Tilt 2K Plus ($49.99) bring battery power to spotlights and pan-tilt cams for the first time in Blink's lineup.

If you want extra features like video descriptions or motion alerts, subscriptions start at $3.99 a month, or you can stick with local recording using a Sync Module.

Shipping dates haven't been announced yet, so stay tuned!