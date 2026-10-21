Blink launches 1st-ever Mini 4K Plus with Wi-Fi 6 support
Blink (yep, the Amazon-owned brand) just launched its first-ever 4K security camera: the Blink Mini 4K Plus.
These come packed with handy upgrades like Wi-Fi 6 support and two-way audio, so you can keep an eye (and ear) on things from anywhere.
The Mini 4K Plus starts at $79.99 and works both indoors and outdoors. Preorders are open in the US if you're looking to level up your home security.
Blink reveals additional models and pricing
There are a bunch of other new models too: the Frontier XR Plus covers huge spaces (up to 7,000 feet!) for $199.99,
while the Spotlight Cam 2K Plus ($109.99) and Mini Pan-Tilt 2K Plus ($49.99) bring battery power to spotlights and pan-tilt cams for the first time in Blink's lineup.
If you want extra features like video descriptions or motion alerts, subscriptions start at $3.99 a month, or you can stick with local recording using a Sync Module.
Shipping dates haven't been announced yet, so stay tuned!