Blinkit starts delivering GTA 6 ahead of India release
What's the story
Ahead of its official release on November 19, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) can now be pre-ordered through Blinkit, a quick-commerce platform. The service is currently available in select areas of Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. It will expand to more cities between November 18 and November 19. Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the service's launch via a social media post.
Delivery details
Physical boxes with download code
Blinkit is offering physical boxes with a download code for GTA 6.
This way, customers can get their copies in a matter of minutes. The packaging also doubles as a collectible item that buyers can display on their shelves.
Once the box is ordered, customers can redeem the code and start downloading the game before its official release date.