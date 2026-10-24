Block unveils Dessa, conversational AI designed for spoken dialogue
Technology
Block, Jack Dorsey's company, just announced Dessa, a conversational AI that can actually talk with you (not just type).
It's designed for more natural back-and-forths, though it might still sound a little awkward sometimes.
Block even shared some demos to show off how human-like Dessa can get.
Dessa is a speech-to-speech model
Dessa is a true speech-to-speech model, meaning it talks and listens without turning your words into text first.
It runs on devices like the MacBook Pro M4 Max and was built to make chatting with AI feel smoother and safer, especially when it comes to picking up on emotions.
Block is letting select AI safety researchers test Dessa early.