Blue Machines AI launches Aurora multilingual speech-to-text for India's BFSI
Technology
Blue Machines AI just rolled out Aurora, a multilingual speech-to-text model built for India's banking, financial services and insurance world.
Aurora gets the mix of English financial lingo and regional languages, so it can handle real conversations, even with background noise or patchy phone signals.
It's designed to help banks and insurers keep up with multilingual customer calls.
Aurora accurately transcribes English and Hindi
Aurora scored high in tests, picking up English and Hindi accurately and nailing key details like transaction IDs and policy numbers.
It's trained on real BFSI terms (think KYC, EMI, and SIP), so it actually gets what people are talking about.
Plus, you can run it on the cloud or your own servers to fit different security needs.