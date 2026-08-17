Blue Origin adds LC-36B at Cape Canaveral for New Glenn

Along with the new pad, Blue Origin's expansion includes fresh facilities for building and prepping rockets: think a Vertical Integration Facility (VIF) and a Payload Processing Facility (PPF).

The additional pad will require as much as 2,500 tons of steel, much of which will go toward building a 700-foot-tall launch tower.

Meanwhile, CEO Dave Limp says fixing the damaged LC-36A and flying again this year is still their top priority: "Rebuilding LC-36A and flying again this year remains our priority."