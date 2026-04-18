Blue Origin attempts 1st orbital New Glenn reuse April 19

AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird 7 broadband launch

This mission will send AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird 7 satellite into low Earth orbit, aiming to bring mobile broadband to places that need it most.

After liftoff, the booster will try landing on the Jacklyn drone ship out in the Atlantic.

With its new engines and reusable design (it can fly at least 25 times), New Glenn is key to Blue Origin's future plans, including helping NASA get back to the Moon with its Blue Moon lander.