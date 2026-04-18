Blue Origin attempts 1st orbital New Glenn reuse April 19
Technology
Blue Origin is gearing up for a milestone launch with its New Glenn rocket on April 19, 2026. For the first time, it is reusing a first-stage booster on an orbital mission, a big step for rocket tech.
The launch kicks off from Cape Canaveral at 6:45am EDT and you can catch it live online if you're up early.
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After liftoff, the booster will try landing on the Jacklyn drone ship out in the Atlantic.
With its new engines and reusable design (it can fly at least 25 times), New Glenn is key to Blue Origin's future plans, including helping NASA get back to the Moon with its Blue Moon lander.