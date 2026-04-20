Blue Origin completes 3rd New Glenn landing BlueBird 7 misorbits Technology Apr 20, 2026

Blue Origin just pulled off a smooth landing with its New Glenn rocket booster after launching from Cape Canaveral on Sunday morning.

This was the third flight for New Glenn, and while the reusable booster came back safely, things did not go as planned for AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird 7 satellite: It powered on but did not reach the right orbit.