Blue Origin completes 3rd New Glenn landing BlueBird 7 misorbits
Technology
Blue Origin just pulled off a smooth landing with its New Glenn rocket booster after launching from Cape Canaveral on Sunday morning.
This was the third flight for New Glenn, and while the reusable booster came back safely, things did not go as planned for AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird 7 satellite: It powered on but did not reach the right orbit.
AST SpaceMobile to deorbit satellite
AST SpaceMobile now plans to deorbit the satellite since it missed its mark.
The New Glenn rocket is built to carry heavy payloads, giving Blue Origin an edge in commercial launches.
Plus, this mission supports AST SpaceMobile's goal of building space-based cellular networks—showing how reusable rockets are changing the game for future space tech.