Blue Origin delays NASA's Mars mission due to weather and FAA rules
Technology
NASA's ESCAPADE Mars mission, set to launch with Blue Origin, just hit pause thanks to rough weather and FAA restrictions at the Florida site.
The original November 9 launch date is off the table, and with a government shutdown in play, daytime launches are on hold for now.
What's next for ESCAPADE?
Blue Origin is hoping for FAA approval to try again on November 12.
ESCAPADE—with spacecraft built by Rocket Lab—will study how solar wind affects Mars's atmosphere. The mission costs about $80 million and marks NASA's first trip back to Mars in five years.
If all goes well, New Glenn rocket will handle the job, with plans to land and reuse its first stage at sea.