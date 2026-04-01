Blue Origin extracts oxygen from moonlike soil in lab

Blue Origin used molten regolith electrolysis

They used a process called molten regolith electrolysis (also studied by NASA), which melts simulated lunar dirt and runs electricity through it to release oxygen gas.

The tricky part will be adapting this for real Moon conditions, since most of the moon's oxygen is locked up in minerals like silica and iron oxides.

If Blue Origin can make this work on the actual Moon, it could help build everything from habitats to rocket fuel, right where we need it.