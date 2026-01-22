Blue Origin launches TeraWave: Satellite internet on steroids

TeraWave's LEO satellites deliver blazing-fast speeds (up to 144 Gbps) using advanced radio links, while the MEO satellites use lasers for massive data transfers between clouds and centers. The whole system is built to be tough, flexible, and even works where fiber can't reach.

How does it stack up?

Unlike Starlink or Amazon Leo—which focus on home users—TeraWave is all about powering businesses behind the scenes.

Starlink tops out at around 400 Mbps (with hopes for more), while others like SES O3b mPOWER and OneWeb offer multi-gigabit speeds but not at this scale.

If you're dreaming of next-level internet backbone, this is the one to watch.