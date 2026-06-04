Blue Origin New Glenn explodes at Cape Canaveral, halting launches
Technology
Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket blew up during a test at Cape Canaveral on May 28, 2026, wiping out its only launch pad and some key equipment.
Luckily, no one was hurt, and nearby tanks and a booster stage appeared unharmed.
But the blast has paused all launches for now and created a pretty dramatic mushroom cloud over Florida.
Explosion delays NASA and Amazon projects
The explosion means big delays for both NASA's lunar cargo mission and Amazon's Leo satellite project, which faces a July deadline to deploy half its constellation.
Blue Origin chief Dave Limp says the company hopes to be back in action by the end of 2026.
These setbacks might make NASA's goal of returning astronauts to the Moon by early 2028 even less likely.