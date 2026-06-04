Blue Origin New Glenn explodes at Cape Canaveral, halting launches Technology Jun 04, 2026

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket blew up during a test at Cape Canaveral on May 28, 2026, wiping out its only launch pad and some key equipment.

Luckily, no one was hurt, and nearby tanks and a booster stage appeared unharmed.

But the blast has paused all launches for now and created a pretty dramatic mushroom cloud over Florida.