Blue Origin New Glenn rocket explodes at Cape Canaveral test
Technology
Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket unexpectedly exploded late on May 28 during a prelaunch engine test at Cape Canaveral.
The blast happened while the engines were fired up but the rocket was still locked to the pad.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, and Blue Origin is calling it an "anomaly."
NASA to investigate Blue Origin explosion
Videos of the fireball were shared online, and founder Jeff Bezos says it is already working to fix things and stay focused on its mission.
The explosion may delay some big projects, including a satellite launch for Amazon and a lunar mission with NASA's Artemis program, amid possible damage to the launch site.
NASA and Blue Origin are teaming up to investigate what went wrong before moving forward.