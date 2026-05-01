Blue Origin New Glenn rocket explodes into fireball in Florida
Technology
Blue Origin's huge New Glenn rocket exploded during a test in Florida on Thursday, turning the launch pad into a fireball and leaving only one tower and a water tank standing.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but officials are telling people to avoid any debris that might wash up nearby and to call 911.
Blue Origin Artemis lander launches paused
This explosion is a big setback for Blue Origin's plans with NASA's Artemis program.
A lunar lander launch was supposed to happen this fall, with another mission planned for 2027, but now everything's paused while they figure out what went wrong.
The New Glenn rockets had already been grounded since last month after an engine issue, so it looks like space fans will have to wait a bit longer.