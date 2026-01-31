Blue Origin pauses space tourism flights for lunar lander mission

Jeff Bezos 's space venture, Blue Origin , has announced a two-year hiatus from its space tourism flights. The company will be focusing all its resources on upcoming Moon missions during this period. The decision comes just weeks ahead of the planned third launch of its New Glenn mega-rocket, which is scheduled for late February.

Lunar focus New Glenn launch delayed due to lunar lander mission The decision to pause space tourism flights comes as Blue Origin prepares for its next big step: a robotic lunar lander mission. The company had planned to use the third New Glenn launch for this purpose, but the spacecraft is still being tested at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Texas. "The decision reflects Blue Origin's commitment to the nation's goal of returning to the Moon and establishing a permanent, sustained lunar presence," said the company in a statement.

Mission history New Shepard rocket has completed 38 flights Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, which first flew over a decade ago, has completed 38 flights and taken 98 people to space. The reusable vehicle has been used for space tourism flights and scientific missions. However, unlike SpaceX's Falcon 9, it was never meant to reach Earth orbit. Each flight gives passengers around four minutes of weightlessness in Blue Origin's space capsule.

