Blue Origin unveils TeraWave: Satellite internet at 6Tbps speeds

Blue Origin just announced TeraWave, a new satellite network aiming to deliver blazing-fast internet—up to 6 terabits per second—for big players like enterprises, data centers, and governments. The reveal dropped today, January 22, 2026.

How it works and when it's coming TeraWave's network will use over 5,400 satellites split between low-Earth and medium-Earth orbits.

The rollout starts late 2027 and is designed for places where laying fiber cables just isn't practical.

What makes TeraWave special The LEO satellites can hit speeds of up to 144Gbps using advanced radio links, while the MEO satellites connect optically for that headline-grabbing 6Tbps.

By operating in the terahertz spectrum (above 95GHz), TeraWave sidesteps old bandwidth limits and can scale up fast as demand grows.