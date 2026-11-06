Blue Origin upgrades New Glenn with GS3 and BE-7 engine
Technology
Blue Origin just revealed some major upgrades for its New Glenn rocket.
It's adding a third stage called GS3, which means the rocket can now send satellites directly into geostationary orbit and even help with missions to the Moon and beyond.
The GS3 will use Blue Origin's BE-7 engine, developed for use on its Blue Moon spacecraft.
Blue Origin unveils Northstar methalox engine
There's also a new first-stage engine in town: Northstar. It runs on methalox fuel, packs 324318kg of thrust, and is much lighter and simpler than Blue Origin's other booster engine, the BE-4.
Blue Origin developed it in just 11 months!
No launch date yet, but these updates come after a tough year for the company, showing it's still aiming high.
A mission using GS3 is already set for cislunar space in 2028.