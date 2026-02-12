Blue Origin's Mars relay satellite to launch in 2028
Blue Origin (yep, Jeff Bezos's space company) is launching the Mars Telecommunication Orbiter in 2028.
This satellite will seriously upgrade how we send info between Mars and Earth—think uninterrupted, high-speed data instead of spotty old connections.
It's packed with over 1,000kg of gear, including AI tech and speedy relay systems, all powered by a mix of solar electric and chemical propulsion.
MTO will help future Mars missions focus on exploration
The MTO is built on the same Blue Ring platform that saw a pathfinder mission launch on the New Glenn rocket in January 2025, so it's ready for deep space action.
Its flexible design means more sensors or cameras can be added without a total overhaul.
Most importantly, it'll help future missions focus less on fixing comms issues and more on exploring—and maybe even living on—Mars someday.