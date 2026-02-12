Blue Origin's Mars relay satellite to launch in 2028

MTO will help future Mars missions focus on exploration

The MTO is built on the same Blue Ring platform that saw a pathfinder mission launch on the New Glenn rocket in January 2025, so it's ready for deep space action.

Its flexible design means more sensors or cameras can be added without a total overhaul.

Most importantly, it'll help future missions focus less on fixing comms issues and more on exploring—and maybe even living on—Mars someday.