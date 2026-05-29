Blue Origin's New Glenn explodes, destroys rocket at Cape Canaveral

Jeff Bezos vows rebuild, officials warn

The explosion was so bright it could be seen from Tampa, over 161km away, with people sharing videos from spots like Cocoa Beach and Orlando.

Jeff Bezos reassured everyone on X: "We'll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying."

Authorities are asking people to avoid any debris that might wash ashore and report it to Blue Origin's hotline or call 911 if there's immediate danger.

Investigation into what went wrong is still ongoing.