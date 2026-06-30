Blue Origin's New Glenn explosion pauses some NASA lunar timelines
Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket exploded during a test on May 28, 2026, putting a pause on some of NASA's lunar mission timelines.
CEO Dave Limp shared that early findings point to the blast starting in the aft section of the rocket's first stage.
Engineers analyze New Glenn data
Engineers are now digging through camera and sensor data to figure out exactly what went wrong.
The explosion, the rocket's fourth big test since its 2025 debut, caused major damage at Blue Origin's Cape Canaveral launch pad, hitting things like the lightning tower and support systems.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, and key facilities survived.
Limp also announced they will swap out damaged equipment for a crane to speed up future launches.
(Before the explosion, Blue Origin had been planning as many as 12 launches this year.)