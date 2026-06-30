Blue Origin's New Glenn explosion pauses some NASA lunar timelines

Engineers analyze New Glenn data

Engineers are now digging through camera and sensor data to figure out exactly what went wrong.

The explosion, the rocket's fourth big test since its 2025 debut, caused major damage at Blue Origin's Cape Canaveral launch pad, hitting things like the lightning tower and support systems.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, and key facilities survived.

Limp also announced they will swap out damaged equipment for a crane to speed up future launches.

(Before the explosion, Blue Origin had been planning as many as 12 launches this year.)