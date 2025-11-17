Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket nails 2nd test flight

Blue Origin's New Glenn just pulled off its second test flight on November 13, 2025—successfully sending NASA's ESCAPADE Mars probes into space and landing its reusable booster on a barge. This win puts New Glenn firmly in the heavy-lift rocket game.

What makes New Glenn stand out? This two-stage rocket can haul significant payloads to low Earth orbit and geostationary transfer orbit.

Its powerful engines give it serious lift and reusability points.

What's next for New Glenn? The launch calendar is packed: January brings the Blue Moon Mark 1 lunar lander mission (with NASA cameras onboard), while launches for Firefly's Elytra spacecraft, Xtenti's satellite dispenser, and Amazon's Leo broadband satellites are scheduled for later in 2026.