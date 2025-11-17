Sennheiser drops SoundProtex Plus ear tips in India Technology Nov 17, 2025

Sennheiser just launched its SoundProtex Plus ear tips in India for ₹2,990.

Designed for music lovers, travelers, or anyone who wants to protect their ears without missing out on good sound, these ear tips let you tweak how much noise gets through—so you can enjoy your playlist or a podcast even in noisy places.