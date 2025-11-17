Next Article
Sennheiser drops SoundProtex Plus ear tips in India
Sennheiser just launched its SoundProtex Plus ear tips in India for ₹2,990.
Designed for music lovers, travelers, or anyone who wants to protect their ears without missing out on good sound, these ear tips let you tweak how much noise gets through—so you can enjoy your playlist or a podcast even in noisy places.
Key features and where to get them
You get three acoustic filters (High, Medium, Low) to match different environments, plus a Full Block option for total quiet.
Made from soft medical-grade material and available in three sizes, they're built for comfort—even during long listening sessions.
Thanks to Sennheiser's patented tech, your music and conversations still sound natural.
The ear tips are reusable and up for grabs on Sennheiser's site or Amazon India.