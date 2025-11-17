Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS swings by this November

Starting mid-November, look low in the eastern pre-dawn sky in Virgo. It's pretty faint—so you'll need at least an 8-inch telescope or check out live streams online. Over 600 observations (including some from Mars!) have helped scientists predict exactly where to spot it.

Why this comet is special

3I/ATLAS has shown off some cool science: its dust tail was barely visible at first because of big dust grains, and its color changed thanks to carbon molecules glowing under UV light.

Giving astronomers lots to study before it leaves our solar system for good in January 2026.