Blue Origin's new mission aims to save Earth from asteroids Technology Mar 22, 2026

Blue Origin just revealed NEO Hunter, a new mission concept to help defend Earth from asteroids.

Teaming up with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Caltech, it will use the Blue Ring platform to send small satellites (CubeSats) that check out what asteroids are made of and how heavy they are before trying to nudge them off course.