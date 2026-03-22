Blue Origin's new mission aims to save Earth from asteroids
Blue Origin just revealed NEO Hunter, a new mission concept to help defend Earth from asteroids.
Teaming up with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Caltech, it will use the Blue Ring platform to send small satellites (CubeSats) that check out what asteroids are made of and how heavy they are before trying to nudge them off course.
NeoHunter would test 2 asteroid-deflection approaches
The NEO Hunter mission concept would test two asteroid-deflection approaches: one uses an ion beam (basically a stream of charged particles) to gently shift their path without touching them;
the other is more dramatic: a spacecraft nearly nine times more massive than NASA's DART could execute a direct high-energy impact (ram the asteroid), packing 1.5 times more punch than DART did back in 2022.
NEO Hunter builds on NASA's DART success
NEO Hunter builds on NASA's DART success, which managed to change an asteroid's orbit in 2022.
In November 2026, Europe's Hera spacecraft will check out the impact site on Dimorphos.
Plus, NASA's upcoming NEO Surveyor mission (launching in 2027) will use infrared tech to spot even more space rocks heading our way.