Bluesky adds long-form articles via Standard.site with Leaflet pckt offprint Technology May 29, 2026

Bluesky just leveled up: Now you can surface articles, blogs, and newsletters right on the platform, thanks to its new integration with Standard.site.

This move connects Bluesky with apps like Leaflet, pckt, and Offprint, so it's not just about quick posts anymore; creators can go deeper and reach more people.