Bluesky adds long-form articles via Standard.site with Leaflet pckt offprint
Technology
Bluesky just leveled up: Now you can surface articles, blogs, and newsletters right on the platform, thanks to its new integration with Standard.site.
This move connects Bluesky with apps like Leaflet, pckt, and Offprint, so it's not just about quick posts anymore; creators can go deeper and reach more people.
Bluesky link cards avoid X's paywall
Long-form content shows up as dynamic link cards for easy browsing. Unlike X's Articles, which are locked behind a paywall, Bluesky gives creators more freedom and control over their work.
The update also brings a redesigned GIF picker, better moderation tools, and fixes for iOS video uploads, making the experience smoother for everyone.