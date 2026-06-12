Bluesky launches group chats in version 1.124, 50-person limit
Technology
Bluesky, the social network, just rolled out group chats, making it easier to hang out in smaller, community-driven spaces.
The feature is live in version 1.124 and lets up to 50 people join a chat.
It's a shift toward more community-focused interactions, aiming for more meaningful conversations.
Bluesky adds invite controls, media pending
Chat creators get to decide who joins via invite links, while participants can control who invites them based on their settings.
Media sharing isn't available yet, but Bluesky says it's working on safety features before adding it.
Looking ahead, they're planning customizable community spaces with unique handles (think Facebook Groups but with a Bluesky twist) so users can create public or private hangouts that feel more personal.