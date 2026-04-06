Bluesky outage disrupts feeds across US, 2,200 user reports peak
Technology
Bluesky, the decentralized social app started by former Twitter boss Jack Dorsey, ran into a big outage on Monday.
Thousands of users across the US couldn't load their feeds or access the website, and more than 2,200 user reports came in at the peak around 9:27am ET.
Frustrated users quickly jumped to X (formerly Twitter) to share what was up.
Bluesky service restored by 10:30
By 10:30am ET, things were mostly back online and Bluesky's status page confirmed all systems were running again.
Despite this hiccup, Bluesky is still a go-to for folks looking for a fresh alternative to mainstream social media.