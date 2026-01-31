Bluesky publishes 1st transparency report, logs 60% jump in userbase

Bluesky , the social media start-up that competes with X and Threads , has released its first-ever transparency report. The document highlights the activities of its Trust & Safety team and other initiatives such as age-assurance compliance, influence operations monitoring, and automated labeling. The company witnessed a nearly 60% growth in 2025, with user accounts increasing from 25.9 million to 41.2 million.

User activity User-generated content on Bluesky In 2025, Bluesky users generated a whopping 1.41 billion posts on the platform, accounting for 61% of all posts ever made on the service. Out of these, 235 million were media posts, making up 62% of all media content shared on Bluesky till now. The company also noted that accounts hosted on its own infrastructure and those running their own as part of a decentralized social network based on its AT Protocol contributed to this growth.

Legal demands Legal requests and moderation reports spike Bluesky also reported a fivefold increase in legal requests from law enforcement agencies, government regulators, and attorneys in 2025. The company received 1,470 such requests last year, up from just 238 in 2024. Alongside this spike in legal demands, Bluesky also witnessed a major jump in user reports with moderation reports increasing by an astounding 54% over the same period.

Reporting trends User reports closely tracked growth Despite the major increase in moderation reports, Bluesky said the growth "closely tracked" its 57% user growth over the same period. About 3% of its user base, or 1.24 million users, reported content last year. The most common categories for these reports were "misleading" (43.73%), harassment (19.93%), and sexual content (13.54%). Spam made up a large chunk of reports under the "misleading" category with about 2.49 million instances reported last year alone.

AI intervention Automated systems flagged millions of violations Along with user reports, Bluesky's automated system flagged 2.54 million possible violations last year. The company also saw a major drop in daily reports of antisocial behavior on its site, which fell by 79% after implementing a system that identified toxic replies and reduced their visibility by putting them behind an extra click. This is similar to what X does to maintain platform integrity and user experience.