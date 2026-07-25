Bluesky's AI assistant Attie is now a powerful research tool
What's the story
Bluesky, the social network, has announced an upgrade to its AI assistant, Attie. The new feature, dubbed Quests, allows users to gather information and news from across the entire Bluesky ecosystem. This isn't just limited to Bluesky itself but also includes any app that uses the underlying AT Protocol. The move comes as part of Bluesky's strategy to expand its user base and explore monetization opportunities for its services.
Product development
Attie can now answer open-ended questions
Launched in March, Attie is a standalone product from Bluesky that enables users to create their own algorithms and custom feeds.
The company has even considered the possibility of charging for this service.
With the introduction of Quests, Attie now offers more advanced features, letting users ask open-ended questions about trends and influential accounts in specific fields or locations on the open social web.
AI utility
How Attie can help users
Bluesky's Chief Innovation Officer Jay Graber emphasized the importance of Attie in combating misinformation.
She said, "Attie's AI is a tool that helps you make sense of the internet, helping you fight back against the proliferation of misinformation and noise by giving you the tools to find the truth yourself."
Graber also highlighted their commitment to making tools like Attie accessible for everyone interested in customizing their experience with AT Protocol.
Upcoming changes
What's next for Attie?
Attie is currently undergoing a redesign to include accessibility features and a new logo. More updates are expected in the coming months.
The new experience of Attie is still in beta testing, with users being invited from a waitlist over the next few weeks.
This comes as Bluesky tries to balance its community's aversion to AI with the need for revenue generation for its continued operation and AT Protocol development.