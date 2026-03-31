Bluesky unveils Attie AI app to customize feeds in Vancouver

Bluesky eyes Attie expansion and subscriptions

Bluesky's interim CEO, Toni Schneider, says Attie is designed so anyone can use it, no tech skills are needed.

The company wants to roll out Attie across more apps in its AT Protocol network and is reportedly considering subscription-based access and paid hosting services.

It is all about giving users more control over what they see online, especially as people get pickier about their social platforms.