Bluesky unveils Attie AI app to customize feeds in Vancouver
Technology
Bluesky, the platform started by Jack Dorsey, just revealed Attie, an AI-powered app that helps you customize your social media feed using simple prompts.
Unveiled at the ATmosphere conference in Vancouver, Attie is currently in private beta for attendees and runs on Anthropic's Claude AI models.
Bluesky eyes Attie expansion and subscriptions
Bluesky's interim CEO, Toni Schneider, says Attie is designed so anyone can use it, no tech skills are needed.
The company wants to roll out Attie across more apps in its AT Protocol network and is reportedly considering subscription-based access and paid hosting services.
It is all about giving users more control over what they see online, especially as people get pickier about their social platforms.