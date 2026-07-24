Bluesky upgrades Attie with quests as users reach 45.6 million

Quests is still in beta (wait list only for now), but it's a big step up from Attie's original custom feed tool.

The upgrade is part of Bluesky's push to grow its community and keep things sustainable, especially after raising $100 million last year.

Jay Graber, former CEO turned innovation officer, says Attie helps make the platform easier to use and fight misinformation.

Plus, more accessibility updates are on the way for a smoother experience.