Bluesky's in-app DM has grown fivefold since launch

Bluesky just added Germ DM, the first private messenger that can be launched natively within the Bluesky app.
Made by Germ Network, it lets you send secure messages straight from your Bluesky profile—no extra accounts or phone numbers needed.
Since launch, daily users have jumped five times.
Germ DM uses Messaging Layer Security (MLS), a top-notch encryption standard, plus the same open AT Protocol that powers Bluesky.
Your messages are end-to-end encrypted—so not even Germ or Bluesky can read them.
You can start a private chat instantly via Apple App Clips without installing anything.
Right now it's free, but premium features for creators and journalists—like multiple handles and AI message screening—are in the works.
For now, Germ is focused on making core messaging rock-solid before adding paid extras.