Bluesky's in-app DM has grown fivefold since launch

Germ DM uses Messaging Layer Security (MLS), a top-notch encryption standard, plus the same open AT Protocol that powers Bluesky. Your messages are end-to-end encrypted—so not even Germ or Bluesky can read them.

You can start a private chat instantly via Apple App Clips without installing anything.

Right now it's free, but premium features for creators and journalists—like multiple handles and AI message screening—are in the works.

For now, Germ is focused on making core messaging rock-solid before adding paid extras.