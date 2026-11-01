Blumenthal and Hawley press Sundar Pichai on AI in schools
Technology
US Senators Richard Blumenthal and Josh Hawley sent a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, raising concerns about the company's push to bring AI into schools.
They want answers about how these tools might affect students' mental health and learning, and have asked Google to respond by November 2, 2026.
Senators cite learning declines and hospitalization
The senators point to reports from teachers and parents saying students' critical thinking skills have dropped and test scores are slipping since AI was introduced in class.
One especially troubling case involved a student becoming emotionally dependent on an AI tool, which led to hospitalization.
The senators are pressing Google for research on these risks and details on what is being done to keep students safe.