Boat launches new dashcams in India with Sony sensors
Boat just dropped its new Hive Dashcam lineup in India, with three models—E1, M1, and F1—each packing Sony's STARVIS sensors for clear night footage.
Prices start at ₹2,499 for the E1, ₹4,499 for the M1, and ₹9,990 for the feature-packed F1.
You can grab them on Boat's site, Amazon, or Flipkart.
E1, M1, and F1 models explained
The E1 covers basics with 1296p recording and a wide 126° view—great for daily drives.
The M1 steps it up to 2K QHD video with GPS tracking and G-sensor tech (think accident detection), plus bigger storage support.
The F1 is the top dog: dual cameras (front 4K/rear 1080p), ADAS safety alerts, voice controls, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a handy display.
STARVIS sensors help capture clear night footage
Sony's STARVIS tech means these dashcams see clearly even when it's dark out—helping you spot details like license plates on dim roads or balance glare from headlights.
So if you're out late or on road trips often, your footage stays sharp without annoying graininess.