Boat launches new dashcams in India with Sony sensors Technology Feb 08, 2026

Boat just dropped its new Hive Dashcam lineup in India, with three models—E1, M1, and F1—each packing Sony's STARVIS sensors for clear night footage.

Prices start at ₹2,499 for the E1, ₹4,499 for the M1, and ₹9,990 for the feature-packed F1.

You can grab them on Boat's site, Amazon, or Flipkart.