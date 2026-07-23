Boat launches Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC at ₹4,999 launch price

These over-ear headphones fold up easily and come with comfy memory foam cushions plus IPX4 splash resistance, good for both desk days and quick commutes.

You get up to 80 hours of playback (or 50 with ANC on), hi-res and 3D spatial audio support, and AI-powered call clarity.

For connections, there's Bluetooth 5.4 with Google Fast Pair, LDAC codec support for hi-res streaming, multi-device connectivity, and yes, a hard case plus USB-C and aux cables are all included in the box.