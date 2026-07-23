Boat launches Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC at ₹4,999 launch price
Boat just rolled out its new Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC headphones, featuring up to 45 dB adaptive hybrid active noise cancelation and dual drivers for punchy bass and clear vocals.
Normally ₹5,999, they're up for grabs now at a launch price of ₹4,999 in Cosmic Black or Utopian White, pretty tempting if you're looking for an upgrade.
Foldable headphones with 80 hours battery
These over-ear headphones fold up easily and come with comfy memory foam cushions plus IPX4 splash resistance, good for both desk days and quick commutes.
You get up to 80 hours of playback (or 50 with ANC on), hi-res and 3D spatial audio support, and AI-powered call clarity.
For connections, there's Bluetooth 5.4 with Google Fast Pair, LDAC codec support for hi-res streaming, multi-device connectivity, and yes, a hard case plus USB-C and aux cables are all included in the box.