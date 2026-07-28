boAt launches Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC headphones at ₹4,999

You get up to 80 hours of battery life, plus a quick 10-minute charge gives you up to 12 hours of playtime, which is pretty handy if you're always on the move.

The headphones support Hi-Res Audio, have comfy memory foam ear cushions, and easily fold up for your bag.

Bluetooth 5.4 and Google Fast Pair make connecting simple, while the boAt Hearables App lets you tweak your EQ settings.

Available in Cosmic Black or Utopian White, they come with a hard case and are up for grabs online now.