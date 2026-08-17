Boat launches PartyPal series in India with 8 party speakers
Boat just dropped its PartyPal series in India, rolling out eight party speakers built for parties and karaoke nights.
The lineup covers everything from the top-end PartyPal 650 to budget-friendly options like the 230, with features such as Bluetooth, RGB lighting, and microphone support depending on the model.
Prices start at ₹9,499, and you can grab them online or in stores.
PartyPal lineup spans ₹9,499 to ₹23,999
The flagship PartyPal 650 packs a punch with dual 8-inch drivers, booming 300W output, flashy lighting, and a Karaoke ProTuner for serious sing-alongs, all for ₹23,999.
The mid-range 600 Plus offers big sound (220W), TWS pairing for stereo setups, and a hefty battery at ₹21,999.
If you're after something more affordable but still party-ready, the PartyPal 230 starts at ₹9,499.
Some models even get app controls or extra features like guitar input and FM radio, plus PartyPal Boom, PartyPal Ultra, and PartyPal Rumbl are retail exclusives if you want something unique.