Bodhan AI incubated by IIT Madras launches 4 AI models

These models are open for anyone to use as APIs or downloads, so schools and startups don't have to build from scratch.

They're being added to the Bharat EduAI Stack, powering features like voice-enabled tutor bots (for students in 22 languages) and teacher assistant bots that help with lesson planning.

Plus, they're optimized for regional accents and keep data private, so learning can be more personal and secure across India's diverse classrooms.