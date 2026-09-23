Boeing's latest military project is a challenge to Starlink
What's the story
Boeing's drone subsidiary, Insitu, and aviation Wi-Fi provider Gogo have successfully tested a military drone using satellite communications. The breakthrough comes as governments and defense companies look for alternatives to Elon Musk's Starlink. Gogo Special Missions, the military and government arm of Gogo, and Insitu integrated a modified version of Gogo's Galileo HDX antenna onto Insitu's Integrator drone for the test.
Drone capabilities
A look at Insitu's Integrator drone
The Integrator drone is a mid-sized uncrewed aircraft that military customers use for surveillance and reconnaissance missions.
As drone warfare becomes central to military strategy, there is a growing need for these machines to operate at longer ranges, withstand jamming attacks, and carry out complex missions.
This has led militaries to turn toward satellite networks like Starlink instead of line-of-sight radio links.
Technological advancement
The system promises to provide high-speed global internet
The new system from Gogo and Insitu promises to provide the Integrator drone with high-speed global internet. This would be done through Eutelsat OneWeb's low-Earth-orbit satellite network.
Notably, this system wouldn't be subject to US International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), easing exports to international customers.
"Adding an ITAR-free, high-speed SATCOM option is an essential capability for our global customers," said John Kelly, Insitu's VP of growth.
Timeline
No timeline for deployment of the new system yet
Kelly also added that the new technology shall extend command-and-control range and allow faster transmission of sensor data from the battlefield.
However, Gogo and Insitu have not yet revealed a timeline for deploying this system.
Notably, providing military users with Starlink and SpaceX's secure government-focused satellite communications service Starshield has become an important source of revenue for Musk's company.