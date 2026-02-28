Bolpu entrepreneurship program selects 11 ideas to support
Captain Brijesh Chowta, MP from Dakshina Kannada, recently selected 11 business ideas in Mangaluru under his Bolpu entrepreneurship program.
The goal? Support young innovators and provide mentorship to the selected ideas.
At the event, founders pitched their ideas directly to Captain Chowta—showing off some serious homegrown talent.
Anahatam.ai and sensor tech for kabaddi
Highlights included Anahatam.ai, an AI-powered health platform built by 21-year-old K. Sakshath Rai, and a new sensor tech from engineer Sheshaprasad Bhat designed to cut down referee errors in Kabaddi and other local sports.
The Bolpu initiative selected 11 business ideas, and each of the selected ideas will receive help from mentors as part of an effort to boost entrepreneurship talent in the district.