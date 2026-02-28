Bolpu entrepreneurship program selects 11 ideas to support

Anahatam.ai and sensor tech for kabaddi

Highlights included Anahatam.ai, an AI-powered health platform built by 21-year-old K. Sakshath Rai, and a new sensor tech from engineer Sheshaprasad Bhat designed to cut down referee errors in Kabaddi and other local sports.

The Bolpu initiative selected 11 business ideas, and each of the selected ideas will receive help from mentors as part of an effort to boost entrepreneurship talent in the district.