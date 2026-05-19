Book 'Indian Archaeology after Independence' champions AI with human oversight
Technology
Indian Archaeology after Independence: Amalananda Ghosh and his Legacy dives into how India's archeology has evolved since independence, and why AI might be its next big boost.
The authors see AI as a handy tool for making research faster and archives more accessible, but they're clear: it shouldn't replace the expertise of archeologists.
Indian archeology shifts to local heritage
Indian archeology has moved from colonial perspectives to focusing on local heritage, but there are still hurdles like limited training and unused archives.
The book suggests AI can help by digitizing old records, spotting hidden sites, and streamlining reports, making it easier for researchers to uncover India's history without losing the human touch.