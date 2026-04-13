Booking.com breach exposed reservation details while payment data remained safe
Technology
Booking.com just revealed a data breach that exposed customer reservation information: names, emails, addresses, and phone numbers.
The good news? No payment or banking details were leaked.
The company spotted the suspicious activity and moved quickly to contain it.
Booking.com resets PINs and alerts customers
Right after noticing the breach, Booking.com reset reservation PINs and alerted anyone affected.
This is not their first brush with cyber trouble. They have faced similar incidents before, including a major phishing attack in 2018.
With fake listings and scams still an issue across travel sites, this latest breach is another reminder to stay sharp when booking trips online.