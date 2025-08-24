Boost your resume with Harvard's free online courses
Harvard is now offering more than 100 free online courses across subjects like Computer Science, Arts, Business, Data Science, and more.
These self-paced classes are open to everyone worldwide—no deadlines, no language tests, just learning at your own pace through Harvard's platform or YouTube.
Popular picks include courses on computer science, AI, and math
Some of the most popular picks include CS50: Introduction to Computer Science (think Python, C, SQL), a follow-up course on Artificial Intelligence for those curious about machine learning and AI design, and Rhetoric: The Art of Persuasive Writing and Public Speaking for anyone wanting stronger communication skills.
There are also options in math and architecture if that's your thing.
Courses are built by top Harvard faculty and designed to fit around busy schedules.
While certificates cost extra (totally optional), finishing these can boost your resume or help you stand out for jobs.
You can sign up anytime at pll.harvard.edu—no strings attached.