Next Article
These AI glasses can help you ace conversations
Halo, a startup founded by Harvard dropouts, just announced Halo X, which is available for preorder—smart glasses powered by AI to help you remember conversations and sound sharper in discussions.
Created by AnhPhu Nguyen and Caine Ardayfio, Halo X records what you hear and gives instant insights so you never miss important details.
'Vibe thinking' is the standout feature
The standout feature is "vibe thinking," which means the glasses quietly record everything (no blinking lights), letting the AI act like a personal assistant during chats.
While this is pretty futuristic, it's also raising privacy questions.
Nguyen says people might trust smaller startups like Halo more than big tech giants like Meta.
If you're curious, Halo X is up for preorder at $249.