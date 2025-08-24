These AI glasses can help you ace conversations

'Vibe thinking' is the standout feature

The standout feature is "vibe thinking," which means the glasses quietly record everything (no blinking lights), letting the AI act like a personal assistant during chats.

While this is pretty futuristic, it's also raising privacy questions.

Nguyen says people might trust smaller startups like Halo more than big tech giants like Meta.

If you're curious, Halo X is up for preorder at $249.