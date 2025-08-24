This solar-powered robot collects floating waste from waterbodies Technology Aug 24, 2025

A team from IHRD College of Engineering, Chengannur, has built a solar-powered robot that collects floating waste from waterbodies.

Weighing 30kg and measuring 1.3 m in length, 1.6 m in width, and 0.4 m in height, it can clear debris from 6.4 sq.m at once.

The project, funded by IEEE's EPICS program with ₹4.85 lakh, is all about tackling water pollution in a sustainable way.