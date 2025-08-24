This solar-powered robot collects floating waste from waterbodies
A team from IHRD College of Engineering, Chengannur, has built a solar-powered robot that collects floating waste from waterbodies.
Weighing 30kg and measuring 1.3 m in length, 1.6 m in width, and 0.4 m in height, it can clear debris from 6.4 sq.m at once.
The project, funded by IEEE's EPICS program with ₹4.85 lakh, is all about tackling water pollution in a sustainable way.
How the robot works
The robot runs on Raspberry Pi and can be controlled remotely or semi-autonomously using a FlySky transmitter with a 700m range.
It features live video streaming for easy navigation and uses thrusters for smooth movement.
Mono PERC solar panels power the device, while its tough 3D-printed hull handles bumps and water pressure—plus, the solar charging station gives three full battery charges.
Collaborative effort
This project is a collaboration between students, faculty, IEEE SIGHT Kerala, Chengannur municipality, and Pampa Punarjani.
By blending robotics with green tech, they're hoping to make cleaning up our waterways easier—and inspire more eco-friendly solutions in the future.